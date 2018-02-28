Deal: Savannah Harbor Expansion Project on schedule, reaches crucial milestone

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has announced the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed outer harbor dredging at the Port of Savannah. That marks the midpoint of the Savannah Harbor Expansion project.

“The completion of outer harbor dredging marks the midpoint for SHEP and represents a crucial milestone for the Savannah community, the State of Georgia and the nation as a whole,” said Deal. “The Port of Savannah is already the second busiest port in the nation for exports and the timely completion of this project will be a major step forward for our nation’s infrastructure. To ensure that SHEP remains on schedule, my FY 2018 budget proposal calls for $35 million in additional support for the project."

The project recently received $49 million in President Donald Trump's 2018 budget request to Congress.

Georgia Congress is currently working to increase funding to $100 million per year to complete the project in a timely manner.

