Will Smith helps Bluffton teen with 'promposal' for girlfriend

A Hilton Head Christian Academy senior got a star-studded surprise when her boyfriend got actor Will Smith to ask her to prom.

18-year-old Andrew Mooney, also a senior at Hilton Head Christian, got the chance to meet 'The Fresh Prince' over the weekend. He took advantage of the opportunity by getting Smith to take a 'promposal' video with him for his girlfriend, Ashley Elder.

The West Philadelphia native is in the Savannah area filming his new movie, 'Gemini Man,' directed by Ang Lee.

