Chatham Parkway closed in both directions near Savannah Christian

Pooler Mayor Mike Lamb says new developments continue to spring up in Pooler's southside.More >>
Chatham Parkway is closed in both directions near Savannah Christian Prepatory School after a car crashed into a column at the school's gate. There are power lines in the road and a traffic light is without power. Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.More >>
Savannah Police need your help finding Jernard Antwan Bacon. He's wanted for aggravated assault. He's 30-years-old, 6'2, and weighs around 165 pounds.More >>
The results of a GBI investigation into a Savannah gun buyback program involving a Savannah alderman have been released.More >>
In order to make sure none of its students fall behind because they do not have access to certain technology, McIntosh County Schools outfitted an old school bus with Wi-Fi and computers, and it will soon send the bus around the community in order to help kids complete their homework.More >>
