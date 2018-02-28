Pooler councilman applies for police chief, city manager removes himself from interview process

Pooler Councilman Ashley Brown has applied for the open position for Pooler police chief, so Pooler City Manager Robert Byrd has removed himself from the interview process.

Instead, the city has formed a selection committee which will now conduct interviews with the various candidates. The committee is made up of Chatham County Sheriff John T. Wilcher, Chatham County Narcotics Commander Everett Ragan, and Savannah's Interim Police Chief and Former Pooler Police Chief Mark Revenew. State Representative Bill Hitchens will serve as the chairman of the selection committee. Hitchens is a former colonel for Georgia State Patrol.

"Bill could sit in on just about any committee, but definitely if it has to do with police, he probably would be one of the best people to interview that you could have," Pooler Mayor Mike Lamb said.

Councilman Ashley Brown has law enforcement experience. He currently serves as a captain for Savannah's Eastside Precinct. He's worked for the department for over 20 years.

Pooler City Attorney Steven Scheer says Brown doesn't have to resign as councilman during the interview process, but Brown wrote a letter to council members on Tuesday saying he will not attend any city council meetings during the selection process.

Scheer suggested Brown make a promise to the residents of Pooler that if he isn't chosen for the job, then he will no longer make decisions regarding the current city manager's employment or compensation. Brown made the commitment in his letter to council members.

Interviews are set to begin this Friday. Once the interviews are finished, the selection committee will make recommendations to the city manager who will ultimately make the final decision.

City leaders hope to have the position filled by April.

