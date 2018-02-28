Developers now focus on Pooler's southside

Pooler Mayor Mike Lamb says new developments continue to spring up in Pooler's southside.

Several new developments are in the works near I-16 and Savannah Quarters.

One new area, Mosaic Town Center, promises a mixture of restaurants, hotels, retail stores, and living spaces. It was approved by Pooler City Council late last year.

Realtor Lorenzo McDonald says people are wanting homes throughout the southside. He says the new developments are already benefiting those who live in the area.

"One of our local builders says their prices went up today, so it's going to take place as long as people are buying and inventory is low, prices are going to go up, and in theory, all of this is a positive impact on property values," McDonald said.

McDonald says some of the new businesses coming to the area include several gourmet shops and a Chick-fil-A.

We called Chick-fil-A today to ask about the future location. We have yet to hear back.

