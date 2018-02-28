Most Wanted: 2/28/18

Savannah Police need your help finding Jernard Antwan Bacon. He's wanted for aggravated assault. He's 30-years-old, 6'2, and weighs around 165 pounds.

Law enforcement is also looking for Leandro Hicks, who is wanted for theft. He's 39-years-old, 5'9, and weighs 160 pounds.

Chatham County Police have released surveillance video of a man who they believe is a suspect in a string of car break-ins that have happened recently on Wilmington Island.

Call Crimestoppers if you know the whereabouts of any of these men.

