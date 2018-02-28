Individual arrested for making threat toward GSU campus in Statesboro

The Statesboro Campus Office of Public Safety received information on Wednesday that a threat to the campus was possible on Thursday. (Source: WTOC)

Authorities arrested an individual on Wednesday and charged him or her with terroristic threats for threatening the Georgia Southern campus in Statesboro.

The Statesboro Campus Office of Public Safety received information on Wednesday that a threat to the campus was possible on Thursday.

That threat was determined to not be credible.

The name and other information about the suspect is currently unknown. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.