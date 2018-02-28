Man arrested for making threat toward GSU campus in Statesboro

The Bulloch Sheriff's Office arrested Emanuel Pham, 20, on Wednesday and charged him with terroristic threats and acts after he allegedly threatened the Georgia Southern campus in Statesboro.

The Statesboro Campus Office of Public Safety received information on Wednesday that a threat to the campus was possible on Thursday.

Students we spoke with say anyone who makes threats to the university or specific students should be prosecuted due to the panic it can create.

"Fighting words are fighting words. If you're that serious and can say something serious...if you do the crime, you do the time," said GSU Freshman, Chipper Smith.

That threat was determined to not be credible. The university says it will investigate all reported threats.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.