Number of Georgia flu cases decreasing

Georgia, among other states, is still considered in widespread status when it comes to influenza activity.

The Center for Disease Control reported that they have seen less and less numbers of flu cases. Doctors at Memorial Health also say the flu is beginning to level out a little bit because they have not seen as many cases this week. This is bringing some communities some kind of relief.

"Everybody else sort got over it and obtained natural immunization, and beyond that, there were fewer people to get sick," Dr. Andrew Ross said.

He says at the beginning of January and February, he was steadily busy seeing patients who had flu symptoms and the numbers just increased every single week.

"It's probably sort of burned itself out. When it came through, everybody got sick who was going to get sick, and now people getting sick are the ones in the community, but it's sort of hit a maximum peak of infectivity," Dr. Ross said.

Dr. Ross says more of his cases have been in pediatrics.

The CDC also reported on Friday that 97 children have died from the flu this season.

"Because we're on the back end of things, you're going to slowly see less and less flu and people are gonna be less and less exposed to it and probably won't have as many cases," Dr. Ross said.

He says even though we are seeing fewer cases, he still recommends using precautions such as washing hands, staying away from sick people, and using precautions when coughing or sneezing.

