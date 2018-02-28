Good News: Comcast donates $75K to Second Harvest

Comcast presented a check for $75,000 to America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

The money will help replenish food supplies that were at lower-than-normal levels due to hurricanes Matthew and Irma over the last two years.

Comcast employees designated funds to go to Second Harvest from their United Way donations. The company is also a partner of the food bank, which will use the money it received Wednesday to continue several of its programs, including providing roughly 3,000 meals each day to low-income children.

"We need to make sure that we're there and we have such an unbelievable community that recognizes that good is the most basic thing. You can't live without it, and they are very helpful to us through volunteering, donations, food drives. We appreciate all of that support," said Mary Jane Crouch, Director, Second Harvest Food Bank.

"Second Harvest is a place that our employees had an affinity for and we believe that listening to our employees and understanding based on their experiences in the community, their understanding of what organizations are doing the best work, and we follow that with our investment," said Andy Macke, VP of External Affairs, Comcast.

Second Harvest is also expanding its storage space so it can take delivery of more donated food and help more people.

