Greenbriar Children's Center holds annual awards ceremony

Greenbriar Children's Center holds annual awards ceremony


SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Greenbriar Children's Center in Savannah held its annual meeting and Volunteers of the Year award luncheon ceremony on Wednesday. 

Many guests gathered at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church to celebrate accomplishments made by the organization in 2017. They were also served lunch prepared by the culinary arts class at Woodville-Tompkins High School. 

The executive director of the nonprofit organization thanks all those who made the year a successful one. 

"It gives us an opportunity to honor and recognize and say 'Thank You' to donors, to volunteers, to all of our sponsors. However, whatever role you played in making our 2017 year successful, we are here to say thank you to you and to congratulate you," said Gena Taylor, Executive Director," Greenbriar Children's Center. 

During the ceremony, the new president, vice president, and treasurer were announced for the organization. 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

