High School Basketball Scores: 2/28/18 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

High School Basketball Scores: 2/28/18

By Ken Griner, Sports Anchor
Connect
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

  • GROVETOWN 35 BRADWELL 37 F 
  • BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
  • LANIER CO. 74 MONTGOMERY CO. 81 F 
  • JOHNSON 61 G ATL CHRISTIAN 75 F 
  • CALHOUN CO. 60 W. TOMPKINS 50 F 
  • JENKINS 72 CEDAR GROVE 65 F 
  • VIDALIA 84 JORDAN 49 F 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly