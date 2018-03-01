16 more die from flu in South Carolina

The death toll this flu season continues to grow in South Carolina.More >>
The Georgia Department of Natural Resource will kick off its "Coyote Challenge" on Thursday, March 1. Back for the second year, the Georgia Coyote Challenge highlights how citizens can effectively handle coyote issues.More >>
School officials and authorities are investigating a threat at New Hampstead High School in Bloomingdale.More >>
Savannah City Council will meet Thursday.More >>
State health officials say 16 more people have died in South Carolina after being stricken by the flu.More >>
People from Savannah and Brunswick are making a bus trip to Atlanta Thursday for Capitol Conservation Day. The One Hundred Miles organization will lead the trip, as they continue to voice their disapproval of proposed offshore drilling in the Atlantic.More >>
