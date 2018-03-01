Savannah city council work session scheduled for Thursday

The Savannah City Council will meet Thursday.

The committee will provide an update on parking changes which were implemented in January on new meter zones, times and prices.

The city will also provide an update on future mobility projects and enhancements to Forsyth Park.

Also, a second reading is expected to happen during council concerning Alderman Van Johnson's marijuana proposal. This would lessen the punishment for simple possession, approximately 28 grams. His proposal charges first-time offenders a fine of $150.

Johnson says simple possession charges can essentially ruin a person's life.

For Thursday’s full Council Work Session agenda, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.