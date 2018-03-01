DNR kicks off 'Coyote Challenge' in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Natural Resource will kick off its "Coyote Challenge" on Thursday, March 1.

Back for the second year, the Georgia Coyote Challenge highlights how citizens can effectively handle coyote issues. It is a contest for hunters and trappers to help control the unruly coyote population in Georgia.

The challenge may seem harsh to some, but there is a reason for it. The Georgia DNR says coyotes are not even native to our area but they are all across the state now. Coyotes prey on small animals, go through people's trash and have even killed pets.

This year, entering the challenge will be even easier, and participants can earn up to 10 entries in three separate drawings (between March and August), according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division.

The program will run March 1 through Aug. 31, 2018. There will be three drawings for a lifetime license (or the equivalent of $750 of credit for hunting and fishing licenses or a prize of similar value). Participants may submit up to 10 coyotes (creating 10 contest entries) during each drawing period. Coyotes must be taken in Georgia to be eligible.

To enter, just take a photo of the coyote with your phone and email it to coyote.challenge@dnr.ga.gov. Photos should include the entire, intact carcass. You will receive an autoreply that will provide a link to the entry form. Be sure to fill out the form and include your email address.

For additional information, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.