Threat at New Hampstead High in Bloomingdale being investigated

School officials and authorities are investigating a threat at New Hampstead High School in Bloomingdale.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System says campus police were made aware of the threat written on a wall in a bathroom Wednesday afternoon. They are investigating as to whether or not the threat is credible.

Officials say they are doing a sweeping check of the school Thursday morning and will have extra security on campus all day.

