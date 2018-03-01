South Effingham High School is on lockdown after a threat was made Thursday morning.
South Effingham High School on lockdown after threat made according to Effingham Sheriff’s Office. Updates on @WTOC11 coming up at noon.— Meredith Parker (@MeredithWTOC) March 1, 2018
According to officials from the school system, additional law enforcement officers are on campus as a safety precaution. Officials stressed the written threat has not found credible, but an investigation is underway.
Several parents have gathered across the street, demanding more information and to check their children out of school. The Effingham County Sheriff's Office met with parents at the scene.
Effingham Sherrif’s Office meeting with parents right now. pic.twitter.com/4uanHbfjPi— Meredith Parker (@MeredithWTOC) March 1, 2018
The lockdown was downgraded to Level 2 at about 11:20 a.m., which means parents can now check their children out.
This story will be updated as information comes available.
Over fifty parents waiting outside the school across the street wanting more information and to check their children out of school. pic.twitter.com/ye2fJN7Uyg— Meredith Parker (@MeredithWTOC) March 1, 2018
