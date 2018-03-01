First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings scattered showers, possibility of thundershowers

A strong cold front is approaching through the southeastern United States Thursday, increasing the chance of rain and eventually sending the coolest air in weeks into our area early Friday.

An isolated shower or two is possible before 5 p.m. A greater chance of showers and a few thunderstorms arrives during late afternoon (far west) and leaves the forecast by 10 or 11 p.m. (coast).

Rain moves through in the form of a broken line. A few communities may miss rain altogether, while others receive a quick downpour. Lightning and thunder may also occur in a few of the heavier showers.

Rain will be moving quickly and soil conditions remain dry – the risk of street flooding is very low and will be limited to minor ponding in the typical trouble spots under the heaviest downpours.

A few communities may record more than one-half inch while others only feel a few drops before all is said and one Thursday night.

Unfortunately, this is not going to be a widespread, soaking, drought-busting rain. Portions of the Coastal Empire are experiencing a moderate drought while the entire WTOC Viewing Area is abnormally dry.

