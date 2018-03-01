Gun confiscated from student at Hubert Middle School; school was placed on lockdown

The Savannah City Council voted to lessen the penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession on Thursday.More >>
The Screven County Sheriff's Office detained a student for allegedly making threatening comments on Feb. 28.More >>
Hubert Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after staff became aware of a weapon brought to school by a student.More >>
According to officials from the school system, the threat was unsubstantiated, but officials asked for extra officers to be on campus to be cautious.More >>
Crossover Day is the day dozens of the bills proposed by Georgia lawmakers will die, because they fail to get a vote by the full House or Senate.More >>
