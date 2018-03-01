Screven County Sheriff's Office says no threat made to school after detaining student for 'comments of concern'

The Screven County Sheriff's Office detained a student for allegedly making "comments of concern" on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers were investigating the student as early as Wednesday. It is unknown when he or she was detained.

According to the Screven County Schools Superintendent, the Screven County Sheriff's Office determined after an investigation that there was no threat made to the school system.

"We have a great relationship with law enforcement, and they have come to the conclusion that there is no current threat to the school and that there have not been any," William Bland said.

Bland said the sheriff's office was still interviewing the student, but not for threats to the school system.

The school system released a statement on Facebook and its website on Thursday, urging parents to talk to their children about the severity of making threats.

