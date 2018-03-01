Screven County Sheriff's Office says no threat made to school after detaining student for 'comments of concern'

The Screven County Sheriff's Office detained a student for allegedly making "comments of concern" on Wednesday.
Law enforcement officers were investigating the student as early as Wednesday. It is unknown when he or she was detained.
According to the Screven County Schools Superintendent, the Screven County Sheriff's Office determined after an investigation that there was no threat made to the school system.
"We have a great relationship with law enforcement, and they have come to the conclusion that there is no current threat to the school and that there have not been any," William Bland said.
Bland said the sheriff's office was still interviewing the student, but not for threats to the school system.
The school system released a statement on Facebook and its website on Thursday, urging parents to talk to their children about the severity of making threats.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.
The Savannah City Council voted to lessen the penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession on Thursday.More >>
The Savannah City Council voted to lessen the penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession on Thursday.More >>
The Screven County Sheriff's Office detained a student for allegedly making threatening comments on Feb. 28.More >>
The Screven County Sheriff's Office detained a student for allegedly making threatening comments on Feb. 28.More >>
Hubert Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after staff became aware of a weapon brought to school by a student.More >>
Hubert Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after staff became aware of a weapon brought to school by a student.More >>
According to officials from the school system, the threat was unsubstantiated, but officials asked for extra officers to be on campus to be cautious.More >>
According to officials from the school system, the threat was unsubstantiated, but officials asked for extra officers to be on campus to be cautious.More >>
Crossover Day is the day dozens of the bills proposed by Georgia lawmakers will die, because they fail to get a vote by the full House or Senate.More >>
Crossover Day is the day dozens of the bills proposed by Georgia lawmakers will die, because they fail to get a vote by the full House or Senate.More >>