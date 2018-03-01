Savannah City Council passes ordinance to lessen marijuana posse - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah City Council passes ordinance to lessen marijuana possession penalties

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah City Council voted to lessen the penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession on Thursday. 

After the changes, the misdemeanor will no longer be a mandatory arrest. Instead, the first offense will be a $150 fine and a ticket.

You can read the complete ordinance below:

