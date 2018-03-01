Savannah Police working to identify prowler after multiple house break-ins

Savannah Police are asking for the public's help to identify an individual wanted for questioning regarding breaking into homes in the Paradise Park and Windsor Forest neighborhoods.

Police say over the past week, a black male suspect has been reported as breaking into houses through windows during evening hours. In two of these incidents, the residents were woken up by the man. His motive is still being investigated.

Officials are asking residents to make sure their windows are secured and to report any and all suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to call police. A confidential tip line is open directly to investigators at 912.525.3124. Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

