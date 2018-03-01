LIST: Threats, lockdowns at schools in the Coastal Empire from t - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

LIST: Threats, lockdowns at schools in the Coastal Empire from the week of Feb. 26

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Here's a list of schools in Southeast Georgia that were locked down or received threats during the week of Feb. 26:

Richmond Hill High School

Jeff Davis High School

Georgia Southern University in Statesboro

New Hampstead High School 

South Effingham High Schoo

Screven County High School 

Hubert Middle School

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly