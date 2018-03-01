Recent arrests made by Alma Police Department - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Recent arrests made by Alma Police Department

(L to R: Braddock, King, Lovejoy) (Source: Alma Police Department) (L to R: Braddock, King, Lovejoy) (Source: Alma Police Department)
(L to R: Sanders, Williams, Wilson) (Source: Alma Police Department) (L to R: Sanders, Williams, Wilson) (Source: Alma Police Department)
(L to R: Rollins, Giddens, Robinson) (Source: Alma Police Department) (L to R: Rollins, Giddens, Robinson) (Source: Alma Police Department)
(L to R: King, Sawyer, Herrington) (Source: Alma Police Department) (L to R: King, Sawyer, Herrington) (Source: Alma Police Department)
ALMA, GA (WTOC) -

  • Jan 28 - Police conducted a traffic stop on W. 12th Street for an equipment violation. 37-year-old James Virgil Braddock of Waycross was arrested for an active parole warrant. 
  • Feb. 5 - Alma PD's Crime Suppression Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by 18-year-old Dawson King of Alma. He was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Bacon County. 
  • Feb. 6 - Alma PD's Crime Suppression Unit arrested 33-year-old Melissa Lovejoy of Alma for theft by taking following a theft on Feb. 3 at Verizon Wireless. During the incident, police say Lovejoy reportedly took $170 from an employee's purse. 
  • Feb. 17 - Alma PD's Crime Suppression Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by 52-year-old Garrett Sanders of Hazlehurst. Sanders was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Jeff Davis County. 
  • Feb. 22 - Alma PD responded to a call of service and subsequently arrested 23-year-old Deshaun Williams of Alma for outstanding arrest warrants. 
  • Feb. 25 - Alma PD responded to a suspicious person call in the 100 block of E. 18th Street. 24-year-old Rena Wilson of Nicholls was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. 
  • Feb. 26 - Alma PD's Crime Suppression Unit conducted a traffic stop on S. Thomas Street for multiple seatbelt violations. 30-year-old Alisha Rollins of Hazlehurst was arrested for possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Officers seized tablets, 10 grams of meth, digital scales, and packaging materials. 
  • Feb. 26 - Alma PD arrested 31-year-old Chaz Giddens of Alma for three counts of forgery. His arrest followed an earlier incident at Parker's in Alma. 
  • Feb. 28 - Alma PD made five arrests. That morning, they responded to the 500 block of E. 12th Street regarding a call of service. 19-year-old Jeremy Robinson of Alma was arrested for damage to government property, two counts of criminal trespass, and felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer after he assaulted the responded officer. Robinson was out of jail on bond for his role in an armed robbery which happened in December 2016. Later in the day, police arrested 22-year-old Donovan King of Alma on outstanding arrest warrants from Lowndes County. 34-year-old Marquis Barron of Alma was also arrested for outstanding probation warrants. Soon after, the Crime Suppression Unit arrested 28-year-old Linda Sawyer of Alma for an outstanding probation warrant. That evening, police arrested 23-year-old Tommy Herrington of Alma, also on outstanding probation warrants. 

