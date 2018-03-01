New marijuana ordinance gives younger people a second chance

No small town in South Georgia is complete without a festival. One spot in Montgomery County hopes restarting an old tradition will bring them new growth.More >>
The city of Hardeeville is expected to double in size over the next two decades.More >>
Candidates competing for Georgia's 12th Congressional seat, which includes Statesboro and Vidalia, answered questions Thursday night.More >>
Savannah Police now have the ability to decide what happens if you're caught with less than an ounce of pot.More >>
As people begin to get used to downtown Savannah's newest parking structure, more changes could be coming to the city's parking system.More >>
