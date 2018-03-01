12th District Congressional Forum held in Statesboro

Candidates competing for Georgia's 12th Congressional seat, which includes Statesboro and Vidalia, answered questions Thursday night.

Rev. Francis Johnson, Robert Ingham, and Trent NeSmith attended the Congressional forum hosted in Statesboro by Georgia Southern University's Political Science Club.

Organizers say voters need the chance to hear from candidates of both parties and make up their minds.

"We need to come to a point in this country when it comes to politics where we can come together and talk," said Eduardo Delgado, GSU Political Science Club.

The candidates will face off in their respective party's primaries in May before the general election in November.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.