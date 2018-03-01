City of Hardeeville holds meeting to discuss new development

The city of Hardeeville is expected to double in size over the next two decades.

The new Jasper County Ocean Terminal will create around 1 million jobs in the area.

Thursday night, the community packed a city council meeting to hear how they will be impacted. There are traffic and environmental concerns, but the developer of a new 212-acre housing project assures the community all guidelines will be met.

Mayor Harry Williams says this growth will be a positive addition.

"Sun City of Hilton Head, of which this is a part, has been a very successful development over the last 21 years. Their homes continue to sell at a very high rate. There are so many more seniors coming to this area, and part of it's because of all the hoopla about Margaritaville," said Mayor Harry Williams, Hardeeville.

A second reading will take place in two weeks.

