Uvalda Farm Festival plans underway

No small town in South Georgia is complete without a festival.

One spot in Montgomery County hopes restarting an old tradition will bring them new growth.

Organizers of the Uvalda Farm Festival want to build on an event that started in the 90's and lasted almost 20 years. So far, they've gotten city leaders and volunteers to spruce up the downtown park and some of the storefronts. They hope the interest and proceeds from the festival in three weeks help them do even more.

"We want our get our city back looking pretty, do renovations, bring new businesses to town, and see our little town grow," said Elaine Manning, Mayor of Uvalda.

The inaugural festival will kick off March 24.

