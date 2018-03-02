Latitude Margaritaville development continues to contribute to Hardeeville growth

A new senior living community is coming to the Lowcountry called "Latitude Margaritaville."

The development will include residential and commercial space. This “active adult community” will be for residents ages 55 and older and consist of thousands of homes, plenty of luxurious amenities and a 72-acre retail center. It will be located off Highway 278, about two-miles from Interstate 95.

Nine fully furnished model homes are projected to open by mid-2018. Amenities will include a resort-style pool, fitness center, social hall, game and hobby rooms, arts and learning programs, indoor and outdoor dining with signature Margaritaville food and beverage concepts, tennis and pickleball courts, and a 290,000-square-foot Margaritaville retail center.

Currently, Phase One of construction of the Latitude Margaritaville project is underway and continues to contribute to the growth in Hardeeville. Buyers will be able to reserve a homesite in phase one, with home sales officially slated to begin on March 10th.

Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams says taxes have been lowered for six straight years and the city plans to do so for the next fiscal year. He says the city is able to do so with a new development like Latitude Margaritaville.

"Our council is committed to taking all the extra income that we're getting from this development. It'll go partly to tax relief and partly to reinvesting into the infrastructure that's necessary to continue the growth that we expect to happen in the city," says Mayor Williams.

Last month, Latitude Margaritaville held its grand opening of the Hilton Head sales center, and Mayor Harry Williams says this new development is getting national attention.

