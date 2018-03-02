Crash causes major delays on I-16 EB at Dean Forest Rd - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Crash causes major delays on I-16 EB at Dean Forest Rd

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A crash on I-16 East at the Dean Forest Road exit is causing major delays during the morning commute Friday.

Emergency crews have now cleared the crash scene and traffic is moving. However, eastbound traffic is still slow-going between I-95 and Dean Forest. Delays could continue for a bit longer due to the backups. Please use caution. 

