City of Savannah cancels Traffic Court on March 6-8

Savannah Police have identified a 50-year-old female suspect in the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Eric Jenkins that took place on Dec. 30 of last year.More >>
Effingham County investigators have arrested two juveniles and are actively investigating numerous threats to county schools.More >>
The Garden City Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of stealing $35,000 worth of vacuum cleaners from a business in Garden City.More >>
The City of Savannah has canceled Traffic Court next week, from March 6th to the 8th.More >>
The Chatham County Police Department is off and running. The first month is officially in the books. Launching a new police department is no easy task for any police chief. We asked the county's top cop how things are going and where they can approve.More >>
