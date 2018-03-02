City of Savannah cancels Traffic Court on March 6-8 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

City of Savannah cancels Traffic Court on March 6-8

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The City of Savannah has canceled Traffic Court next week, from March 6th to the 8th.

Recorder’s Court will send subpoenas through the mail with new court dates and times.

Criminal court sessions are not being affected and will proceed as scheduled.

Traffic Court cases are being rescheduled due to the City’s ongoing IT issues.

