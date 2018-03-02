Garden City PD searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing $35K in vacuums

The Garden City Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of stealing $35,000 worth of vacuum cleaners from a business in Garden City.

According to police, at about 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 25, two males stole the vacuum cleaners from a business on Sonny Perdue Drive.

The suspects used a blue color, Chevrolet 4DR truck with chrome rims and running boards.

Any information on the incident or potential suspects involved can be provided to the Garden City Police Department or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

