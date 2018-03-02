2 arrested after threats made in Effingham County Schools

Effingham County investigators have arrested two juveniles and are actively investigating numerous threats to county schools.More >>
The Garden City Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of stealing $35,000 worth of vacuum cleaners from a business in Garden City.More >>
The City of Savannah has canceled Traffic Court next week, from March 6th to the 8th.More >>
The Chatham County Police Department is off and running. The first month is officially in the books. Launching a new police department is no easy task for any police chief. We asked the county's top cop how things are going and where they can approve.More >>
When a gunshot was fired from a classroom in the north Georgia mountains and police identified the gunman as a teacher, it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.More >>
When a north Georgia high school teacher was charged this week with firing a gunshot from inside a barricaded classroom and setting off a frantic lockdown and evacuation, it was not his first troubling encounter with police.More >>