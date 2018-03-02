2 arrested after threats made in Effingham County Schools

Effingham County investigators have arrested two juveniles and are actively investigating numerous threats to county schools.

After the lockdown and investigation at South Effingham High School on Thursday, investigators say copycats are in full swing Friday. Below is a list of threats received and investigated by ECSO in the last two days.

March 1 - South Effingham High School - unsubstantiated

March 1 - South Effingham Middle School - unsubstantiated

March 2 - South Effingham High School - juvenile arrested

March 2 - Effingham County High School - unsubstantiated

March 2 - South Effingham Middle School - unsubstantiated

March 2 - Effingham Career Academy - unsubstantiated

March 2 - Ebenezer Middle - juvenile arrested on bus

Investigators are actively and diligently working to identify the people making these threats. When they are identified, they'll be arrested and charged. Sheriff McDuffie has plans to petition the school board to add a day onto the end of the school year for every day disrupted by these threats.

