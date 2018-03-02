Savannah Police arrest woman for Dec. 30 murder

Savannah Police have identified a 50-year-old female suspect in the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Eric Jenkins that took place on Dec. 30 of last year.

Officials have identified Deborah Garner as the shooter. She was located on Feb. 28 and taken into custody by the Fort Knox Military Police. Violent Crimes Unit detectives traveled to Kentucky to serve Garner her murder warrant, and with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Louisville Metro Police Department, conducted search warrants and supplemental interviews.

Police responded to Montgomery Street and W. Park Avenue around 4 a.m. the morning of the murder to find Jenkins dead at the scene. An autopsy determined he suffered a gunshot wound.

Garner will be extradited to the Chatham County Detention Center at a later date.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the SPD tip line at 912.525.3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

