Good News: Nine-Line 'Parkland Strong' T-Shirts

A local organization is raising money to help the families and victims of the mass shooting in Parkland, FL.

Savannah's Nine-Line Apparel is selling limited-edition 'Parkland Strong' T-Shirts as part of the company's Charity of the Month program. The proceeds from sales will be donated to victims' families.

The company known for the patriotic design of its apparel hopes to promote unity with sales of the Parkland Strong shirts.

"These types of events, they're a tragedy," said Tyler Merritt, Nine-Line Apparel. "This is not meant to be a political statement. We're trying to bring everybody together, bring the community together and raise funds for the family members who have lost a child. That's a horrible loss, something that makes me tear up."

Nine-Line has sold about 350 shirts already and is continuing to produce them. They will continue online sales for four more days.

You can find the shirts here.

