Students honor 159th Anniversary of 'Weeping Time'

The 159th Anniversary of the Commemoration of the Weeping Time was honored on Friday.

Students from Otis J. Brock Elementary remembered the largest slave sale in American History, held in Savannah back in 1859. During the course of that sale, it had rained that day in Savannah. It's known as the Weeping Time because it's reported that God must have been weeping.

We spoke with the superintendent of Savannah-Chatham Public Schools, who says this was a great way for students to learn about the importance of this event and what it means to the Savannah community.

"Having the opportunity to hear the speakers this morning, and actually walk down to the side and hear further, and what was really important was them to hear the process of opening the umbrellas. That was very important for them because they made what we've been telling them come to life," said Dr. Ann Levett, Superintendent, SCCPSS.

It was reported that Pierce M. Butler told 429 men, women, and children from his Butler Island and Hampton Plantations near Darien, GA, on this day in 1859.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.