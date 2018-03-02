'Get Your Rear in Gear Savannah' set for Saturday

The 7th Annual 'Get Your Rear in Gear' 5K Run/Walk will be held in Savannah this weekend.

The fun will kick off Saturday morning at 8:15 a.m. with the kid's race, followed by the 5K at 8:30 a.m.

Runners and walkers began picking up their packets Friday for the big race. The race is part of the nationwide running series helping to raise awareness of colon cancer. It also honors the life of WTOC's Mike Manhattan who died in 2014 from colon cancer.

The funds raised will help provide colon cancer screenings for people in and around the Savannah area.

"We've also used the funds from this race to provide access to those in the medical homes, St. Mary's Clinic and Good Samaritan, who otherwise wouldn't have an opportunity to have a colorectal screening," said Nancy Johnson, Executive Director of the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion.

Packet pick up will continue until 6 p.m. Friday, but don't worry. If you miss the deadline, you can pick them up before the race starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.

