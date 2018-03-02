Small earthquake recorded in Lowcountry on Friday - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Small earthquake recorded in Lowcountry on Friday

(Source: www.earthquake.usgs.gov) (Source: www.earthquake.usgs.gov)
SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) -

A 2.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled in the Lowcountry on Friday around 4:24 a.m. 

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Summerville, South Carolina, area. 

The area is near a fault line, making earthquakes a possibility in the Lowcountry. 

Despite being a pretty rare occurrence, the area has scene destructive earthquakes. The largest was in Charleston in 1886, when an approximately 7 magnitude earthquake killed 60 people and did at least $5 million in damage. 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly