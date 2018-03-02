Small earthquake recorded in Lowcountry on Friday

A 2.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled in the Lowcountry on Friday around 4:24 a.m.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Summerville, South Carolina, area.

The area is near a fault line, making earthquakes a possibility in the Lowcountry.

Despite being a pretty rare occurrence, the area has scene destructive earthquakes. The largest was in Charleston in 1886, when an approximately 7 magnitude earthquake killed 60 people and did at least $5 million in damage.

