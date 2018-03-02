16th Annual Savannah Boat Show held at Savannah Trade and Convention Center

Boats have filled the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center for this weekend's 16th Annual Savannah Boat Show.

The show began Friday and will continue until Sunday. The fun-filled weekend will be great for anyone who enjoys being out on the water. There are activities for kids, live music, food and fishing clinics, and demonstrations. Of course, people can also find other useful watercraft tools like fishing rods and tackle supplies.

"I mean, for me, I'm a hard-core angler, but this is geared toward family and anglers," said Tony Gaskin, professional redfish angler. "If you like being on the water and boating, this is where it's at. Everything that you want to look at or see is here."

The show will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information on tickets and seminar times, click here.

