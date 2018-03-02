Family of 4 displaced after Carolan Street apartment catches fire

A family of four is displaced after their apartment caught fire Friday evening.

Savannah Fire was dispatched to Carolan Street at 6:19 p.m. A crew arrived within three minutes. Smoke was already streaming from the apartment. Firefighters quickly doused the blaze, which they say began in the kitchen. The fire was contained to that room. but power had to be cut and the apartment suffered severe smoke and water damage.

Two adults and two children were displaced. Thankfully, no one was injured and the adjoining units in the apartment building were not impacted.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.