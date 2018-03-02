5-car wreck near mile marker 37 in Yemassee causes multiple injuries; avoid area

Four people are injured after a crash Friday night in Yemassee.

An initial wreck took place near mile marker 37, but the traffic backup from that one then caused another one, involving five cars.

Yemassee Police say three people from the second wreck were transported to Hampton Regional Medical Center and a fourth was transported by Lifestar to Savannah Memorial.

Officials say one lane of the road is open but there is still a huge delay. They're urging drivers to use Exit 33 which will parallel to I-95 via U.S. 17, leading you to Beaufort and Charleston.

Residual traffic can be expected for the remainder of the night.

Hampton County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

