Cool weather pattern continues through weekend

High pressure will remain over the region through early next week. A cold front will move through Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by high pressure.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. North winds will be 10 to 15 mph. Saturday night will be clear. Lows will be in the upper 30s with north winds 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid-60s. North winds will be 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Sunday night will be clear. Lows will be around 40 with north winds around 5 mph.

Monday is expected to be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will be around 40.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Thursday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s.

Friday will be sunny with highs around 60.

