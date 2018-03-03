House of Prom dress sale benefits Rape Crisis Center

Hundreds of high schoolers will head to prom in style thanks to a small donation to the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire.More >>
Hundreds of high schoolers will head to prom in style thanks to a small donation to the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire.More >>
High pressure will remain over the region through early next week. A cold front will move through Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by high pressure.More >>
High pressure will remain over the region through early next week. A cold front will move through Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by high pressure.More >>
The city of Savannah is pushing to expand the lively tourism on River Street to the west side of town. Only a handful of businesses have sprouted up in that area over the years, mostly because it's not known as the safest part of town. One of those businesses is the Ghost Coast Distillery, which celebrated its one-year anniversary today. "I think the best way to describe the west side of town, especially Indian Street, is forgotten," says Ghost Coa...More >>
The city of Savannah is pushing to expand the lively tourism on River Street to the west side of town. Only a handful of businesses have sprouted up in that area over the years, mostly because it's not known as the safest part of town. One of those businesses is the Ghost Coast Distillery, which celebrated its one-year anniversary today. "I think the best way to describe the west side of town, especially Indian Street, is forgotten," says Ghost Coa...More >>
Four people are injured after a crash Friday night in Yemassee.More >>
Four people are injured after a crash Friday night in Yemassee.More >>
According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Summerville, South Carolina, area.More >>
According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Summerville, South Carolina, area.More >>