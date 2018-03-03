Nine Line Apparel helps young women with 'Operation: Prom Dress'

Nine Line Apparel held their Operation Prom Dress give away on Saturday to provide prom essentials to underprivileged young women.

Prom-goers got the chance to pick out shoes, dresses, gift cards, jewelry, and anything else they would need to make their prom night special. Dresses that were not chosen will be donated to family readiness groups for local military installations.

"It's real helpful because some people can't even afford dresses that are so expensive and then they're giving away free stuff for alterations so...it's a dream come true," said Naiyeda Perez, a student at Jenkins High School.

This is the first year Nine Line held Operation: Prom Dress. They plan to continue the event to give young women the opportunity of giving back win the coming years.

