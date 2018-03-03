Charity basketball tournament benefits low-income students

The fourth annual Louise Lauretti Hoops for Horizons "three vs three" charity basketball tournament was held today at Savannah Country Day School.

The money raised goes back to the Horizon program which provides low-income students free resources, such as field trips and materials through a summer learning program.

Former Harlem Globetrotter Larry "Gator" Rivers was at the event today and gave coaching tips to the players.

"It's so important because a lot of low-income students don't have access to good education, they don't have access to the materials they need," said Katie Harris, It's not that they don't have the knowledge to succeed, it's that they don't have the tools they need, so we get to offer those tools completely free."

The Hoops for Horizons has raised over $40,000 dollars to help kids further their education in th past 4 years.?

