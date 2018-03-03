First Alert Forecast: Some frost possible tonight, Sunday night

Areas of frost may form tonight, Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday nights as a seasonably chilly weather pattern sets up across the eastern United States.
Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are forecast to cool below 50° in many inland communities by 9 p.m. or so. Downtown Savannah’s temperature should dip into the 40s before 11 p.m. If you have post-sunset plans, bring a jacket along!
Sunday morning begins with a brilliantly clear sky and chilly temperatures. Many communities will record a low temp between 35° and 40°; between 40° and 45° at the beach. Some frost is possible, particularly along and west of I-95 before 8 a.m.
Temperatures warm into the 40s by 9 a.m. and lower to mid-50s at noon. Sunday afternoon high temperatures top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s under plenty of sunshine.
A second, even stronger, cold front arrives later Tuesday with a chance of scattered thunderstorms ahead of it and chilly temperatures behind it.
Morning frost is again possible next Thursday and Friday.
