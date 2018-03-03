Savannah Police find missing 12-year-old boy

UPDATE: Savannah Police have found David Pambuckner.

The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen around 6 p.m.

David Pambuckner was last seen on Seneca Road. He was wearing a dark colored shirt and dark colored gym pants with a yellow stripe on them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

