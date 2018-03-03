Cultures collide at annual 'Small World' festival in Hinesville

Residents in Liberty County got to see many different cultures and lifestyles from around the world without having to travel very far at the Small World Festival.

The festival has been going strong for 20 years, with the first festival held at a local elementary school to celebrate the blending of all the cultures that are located in and around the Hinesville community. Since then, it has grown so large that event organizers had to move it to Bryant Commons Park.

One Liberty county educator says it’s important for her students to learn in and outside of the classroom.

"It’s a wonderful learning experience," said Reyna Wainwright, a teacher at Liberty County High School. "They have learned so much, actually one of my students saw a picture of someone we had learned about in class and made that reference and said, “oh, we learned about him in class!”

The Hinesville Downtown Development Authority, along with other community partnerships, organizes the festival each year. The Director of the Development Authority says this is one of Hinesville’s premier events.

"We love bringing people to the park, the park’s grown, our community has grown," said Michelle Ricketson, the Director of the Hinesville Downtown Development Authority. "There’s so much great culture to share and we love to see neighbors interacting with neighbors, so it’s a fabulous experience."

Around 3,000 people attended today’s event and it continues to grow every year.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.