Girls and boys high school basketball scores for March 3rd

Girls high school basketball scores are as follows:

Pinewood 55-Holy Spirit 48

Johnson 43-Tatnall Co. 33 F

G.A.C.49-Franklin Co.43 F

Boys high school basketball scores are as follows:

G.A.C 73-Morgan Co. 71 F

Vidalia 49-Laney 45 F

Thomasville 74-Glenn Hills 57 F

Jenkins 52-Westside Macon 49 F

Talbotton 60-Wilkinson Co. 61 F

Calhoun Co. 78- Montgomery Co. 80 F

