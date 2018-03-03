Girls and boys high school basketball scores for March 3rd - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Girls and boys high school basketball scores for March 3rd

By Ken Griner, Sports Anchor
Girls high school basketball scores are as follows:  

Pinewood 55-Holy Spirit 48 

Johnson 43-Tatnall Co. 33 F

G.A.C.49-Franklin Co.43 F

Boys high school basketball scores are as follows:

G.A.C 73-Morgan Co. 71 F 

Vidalia 49-Laney 45 F 

Thomasville 74-Glenn Hills 57 F 

Jenkins 52-Westside Macon 49 F 

Talbotton 60-Wilkinson Co. 61 F 

Calhoun Co. 78- Montgomery Co. 80 F 

