Girls and boys high school basketball scores for March 3rd

Girls high school basketball scores are as follows:
Pinewood 55-Holy Spirit 48
Johnson 43-Tatnall Co. 33 F
G.A.C.49-Franklin Co.43 F
Boys high school basketball scores are as follows:
G.A.C 73-Morgan Co. 71 F
Vidalia 49-Laney 45 F
Thomasville 74-Glenn Hills 57 F
Jenkins 52-Westside Macon 49 F
Talbotton 60-Wilkinson Co. 61 F
Calhoun Co. 78- Montgomery Co. 80 F
