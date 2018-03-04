Chilly temperatures continue through the week

Cool, high pressure will keep us dry through Monday. A cold front will move through Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by high pressure. An approaching storm system could affect us next weekend.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-60s. North winds will be 10 to 15 mph. Sunday night will be clear with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds will be around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds will be around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Monday night will be partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 40s with south winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy. There is a chance of showers in the morning, and showers are likely in the afternoon. Highs will be around 70 with south winds 5 to 10 mph. There is a 70 percent chance of rain. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Thursday is expected to be sunny. Highs will be around 60. Thursday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Friday night will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 40s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs around 70.

